World Giants will take on India Maharajas in the latest round of fixtures in Legends League Cricket 2022. The T20 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on January 22, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams look to register maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for World Giants vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details and Everything We Know So Far About the Inaugural Edition of the T20 Competition.

India Maharajas won their opening game in the competition, recording a dominant win over Asia Lions and will be hoping to continue that run. Meanwhile, World Giants lost their first match in the newly formed T20 competition and will look to get to winning ways and register their first victory.

When is World Giants vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

World Giants vs India Maharajas clash in Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat January 22, 2022, Saturday. The match has a scheduled time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of World Giants vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD to catch live telecast of World Giants vs India Maharajas on TV.

How to Watch World Giants vs India Maharajas, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the World Giants vs India Maharajas clash online as well. The Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online in India will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on JioTV app for Jio users.

World Giants Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard(w), Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Daren Sammy(c), Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, Brendan Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes

India Maharajas Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Amit Bhandari

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).