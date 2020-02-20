Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 1 on Hotstar: Check Live Cricket Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India will search for their Test series win in New Zealand this century when they face the Kiwis in the 1st Test of two-match series at Wellington. The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match is set to begin with the Opening Day on February 21, 2020 (Friday) as per Indian time. India thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series before the hosts bounced back with a 3-0 win the ODI series. India are winless in Tests in New Zealand since 2009 and have one win in their last 16 Test matches in New Zealand. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online streaming and score updates of Day 1 in IND vs NZ 1st match, should scroll down. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

In their last Test series, New Zealand were thrashed 0-3 in Australia. In the same period, India thrashed Bangladesh 2-0 with none of the Test matches heading into the fifth day. But New Zealand have been a dominant force at home. Kane Williamson’s men have lost just thrice in their last 14 Test series at home, two of them coming against Australia – the only side, other than South Africa, to beat them at home. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Records in Tests.

The home side, however, dealt a big blow after pacer Neil Wager opted out of the first Test to be with his wife as they expect their first child. Wagner has been New Zealand’s best bowler in recent time. India similarly have their opening woes in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The 1st of India vs New Zealand two-Test match series will begin on February 21, 2020 (Friday). The 1st Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and is scheduled to start at 04:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In New Zealand Day 1 of the 1st Test will start at 11:00 am local time.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Spots is the official broadcaster for India’s tour to New Zealand 2019-20. Viewers can live telecast Day 1 of the 1st Test match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while they can follow Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD to catch the live action with Hindi commentary.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 on JIO TV.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharati Sports

Unfortunately, the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will not be available on audio commentary as Prasar Bharati Sports will be providing the live-action. Meanwhile, for the live ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, live scorecard and latest updates of IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1, fans can follow the LatestLY webpage.

India are already atop the ICC Test Championship standings and can virtually secure a place in the final with a series win in New Zealand. But Kohli’s men haven’t won here since 2009 and have only five wins in 23 Test meetings on Kiwi soil. New Zealand were battered by Australia in their last Test series and have only one win in seven matches in the Championship. They need wins to stay alive in the race.