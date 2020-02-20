India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Match Results of Last Five IND vs NZ Test Encounters Ahead of Two-Match Series

India vs New Zealand in Tests (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

ODIs and T20Is of India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand have been done and dusted and now the two cricketing powerhouses will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting from February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India and New Zealand are regarded as two of the best Test sides in the modern era and thus, one can witness an action-packed series. The last time when India and New Zealand locked horns in latter’s soil for a Test series, the Kiwis registered a 1-0 triumph in a two-match Test series. However, India are certainly become a stronger side and will be aiming to defeat the Blackcaps in their fortress. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Speaking of the head to head clashes between the two teams, India and New Zealand faced off in 57 Test matches in which, the former side registers 21 wins while the Kiwis came on top on 10 occasions. Rest of the 26 clashes ended in a draw. Meanwhile, let’s look at how these two teams fared off in their last five Test matches.

New Zealand vs India – January 31, 2020 – India Won in Super Over By 1 Wicket

Asked to bat first, India somehow gasped to 165 with Manish Pandey scoring a half-century – after a top-order batting collapse – and with a little help from the tailenders, India posted 165 runs on board. New Zealand lost Martin Guptill early but Colin Munro (64) and Tim Seifert (57) took New Zealand close. The home side needed 36 from 30 deliveries and then 22 from 20 to win. But they failed to get 7 runs from the final over to tie the match. Shradul Thakur after bowling a superb final over bowled the super over and gave 13 runs. KL Rahul smashed Tim Southee for 10 off the final 2 and Kohli finished it with a delivery remaining.

India vs New Zealand – October 8, 2016 – India Won By 321 Runs

A brilliant double ton by skipper Virat Kohli and a 188 by Ajinkya Rahane guided the home team to 557 runs in first innings of the third Test of New Zealand’s 2016 Tour of India at Indore. In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin looked at his prime and claimed a five-fer in both the innings. The visitors never looked in the contest and lost the game by 321 runs.

India vs New Zealand – September 30, 2016 – India Won By 178 Runs

The second Test of the 2016 series saw a brilliant pace bowling display by the Indian pacers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami made an impeccable use of the Eden Gardens track and took 12 wickets between them. With the bat, Wriddhiman Saha scored fifty in both innings and guided India to a 178-run victory.

India vs New Zealand – September 22, 2016 – India Won By 197 Runs

The opening Test of New Zealand’s 2016 Tour of India witnessed the all-round blitzes of Ravindra Jadeja. Apart from claiming a five-fer in the second innings of the match, the southpaw also played two crucial cameos. Riding on his performance, India won the match by 197 runs.

India vs New Zealand – February 14, 2014 – Match Drawn

India had a golden chance of levelling the series during the 2nd Test of their 2014 Tour of New Zealand at Wellington. After bundling the home side out for 192 runs, the visitors posted 680 runs courtesy a maiden Test hundred by Ajinkya Rahane. India’s victory looked set on the cards. However, Brendon McCullum struck a scintillating triple hundred and the game ended in a draw.

India vs New Zealand – February 6, 2014 – New Zealand Won By 40 Runs

Another close contest between the two sides was seen in the opening Test of 2014 series at Auckland. McCullum scored a double-ton in this game and helped his side post 503 runs. India couldn’t do well with the bat and got packed for 202 runs. After that, they made a comeback by dismissing the home team for 102 runs. Chasing 406 runs, the visitors displayed a good batting show but were dismissed for 366 runs and lost the game by 40 runs.