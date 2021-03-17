India Women will take on South Africa Women in the fifth and last ODI of the series. The encounter takes place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The Proteas side has already clinched the series 3-1 and would look to register yet another win. On the other hand, Mithali Raj and Co don’t have much but pride to play for. However, the Women in Blue would not want to suffer yet another defeat at home. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming, live telecast, and other IND-W vs SA-W match details, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Mithali Raj Sets Record As Cricketer With Longest ODI Career, Second Only To Sachin Tendulkar.

South Africa have indeed been brilliant in this series, and the scoreline narrates the story. Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt have been impressive with the bat, while spinner Shabnim Ismail impressed in the bowling department. For India, Punam Raut is coming off a stunning hundred, whereas dashers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have also been impressive. As the final encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI 2021 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 17, 2021 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for South Africa Women’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 2/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the fifth ODI online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

Squads:

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba

