India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Defending champions India are set to face 2024 finalists South Africa in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture on 4 February, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. This high-stakes rehearsal serves as the last opportunity for both squads to finalise their playing XIs before the tournament officially commences on 7 February. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to David Warner, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Tournament History.

For India, the match is a critical audition for the second opening slot, with Ishan Kishan’s recent century against New Zealand putting immense pressure on Sanju Samson to deliver a defining performance.

IND vs SA Practice Match Timing and Venue

Cricket fans in India can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. The digital platform will offer multiple language feeds and high-definition streaming for mobile and desktop users.

For those preferred to watch on television, the Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcast rights. Coverage is scheduled to begin with the toss at 18:30 IST, followed by the first ball at 19:00 IST. Most Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup: From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, A Look at Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers in Tournament History.

Feature Details Event T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Date Wednesday, 4 February 2026 Time 19:00 IST (Toss at 18:30 IST) Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Telecast (India) Star Sports Network International Streaming Sky Sports (UK), Willow TV (North America), SuperSport (Africa)

IND vs SA Squad Selections

The spotlight remains firmly on India's top order. While captain Suryakumar Yadav has praised the "impact" of Ishan Kishan, the team management is expected to give Sanju Samson an extended run today to find his rhythm. Additionally, the match marks the return of Tilak Varma to the senior side following a successful injury comeback with India A earlier this week.

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, arrive in Navi Mumbai following a successful domestic season. The Proteas are expected to unleash their formidable pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen to test the Indian batters on the traditionally bouncy DY Patil surface.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).