Nepal and Malaysia will take on each other in match 3 of the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021. The encounter takes place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Both sides met Netherlands in their respective first games of this series but had contrasting results. While Nepal walked away with an emphatic nine-wicket triumph, Malaysia, in a hard-fought encounter, suffered a 15-run defeat. Hence, hosts Nepal are definite favourites for this fixture, and Malaysia need to bring their A-game out. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the NEP vs MAL match. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century, Helps Team Beat Malaysia in Tri-Nation Match.

Led by Gyanendra Malla, the home team must be on cloud nine with the result in their last fixture. They first restricted Netherlands to 136/4 before chasing the modest total with six overs to spare. Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh shone with brilliant half-centuries. On the other hand, Malaysia were asked to chase a mountain of 192 in their previous fixture. Although their top-order got rattled, Virandeep Singh fiery 87 kept the side in the hunt. However, his efforts eventually went in vain, with the Dutch side getting the favourable result. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When to Watch Nepal vs Malaysia Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs Malaysia match in Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 19, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST, and 01:15 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Malaysia Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

In India, Eurosport holds the official broadcasting rights of the Tri-Nation T20I Series. Hence, fans can switch to Eurosport to catch the live telecast of the Nepal vs Malaysia match on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Malaysia Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series?

Fans in India can follow the NEP vs MAL T20 match live along with highlight videos on the FanCode app and website.

