Live Cricket Streaming of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls: Get Free Telecast Details of MFE vs MTB With Match Time in India

Mighty Efate Panthers will want to extend their winning run when they face the MT Bulls in their third match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 league 2020. The Panthers will also be eager to complete a double over the MT Bulls having already beaten the Bulls in the opening match of the T10 tournament. The Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls match will be played at the Hybrid Oval, also known as the Vanuatu Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the MFE vs MTB clash in Vanuatu Blast T10 league 2020, please scroll down. Live Cricket Matches Resume in Vanuatu, Fans Can Watch Streaming Online on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook Page.

The Mighty Efate Panthers currently lead the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 points table with successive wins and have four points. They beat MT Bulls by 37 runs in the opening game of the tournament before also defeating Isfira Sharks by five wickets in their next match. Both MT bulls and Isfira Sharka are yet to open their points tally in the competition.

When to Watch Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The fourth match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League will be played between Mighty Efate Panthers and MT Bulls. The match will take place on May 23, 2020 (Saturday) and will be played at the Hybrid Oval. It is scheduled to begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, the Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls match will not available for live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the Vanuatu Blast T10 League in India. But fans need not worry as they can still catch the game live on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020?

Fans can live stream the Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls match in Vanuatu Blast T10 League on the official Facebook page of the Vanuatu Cricket Association. It will also be live-streamed on VBTC. Viewers should also keep an eye on the SportsTiger mobile app or sportstiger.com as it may live stream the match for fans. Meanwhile, fans can follow the Twitter account of Vanuatu Cricket for live score updates of MFC vs MTB match.

Squads

Mighty Efate Panthers

Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.