Live Cricket Matches Resume in Vanuatu, Fans Can Watch Streaming Online on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook Page

Vanuatu cricket team (Photo Credits: @ICC/Twitter)

Just like other sports, cricket too is suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus. Cricket in major Test-playing nations and associate nations continue to be off the field. However, in the Pacific island of Vanuatu cricket action has resumed. Reportedly, Vanuatu has no cases of the coronavirus, but the government closed borders and stopped flights to prevent the inflow of COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately, tropical cyclone (TC) Harold hit the region in early April and caused widespread destruction. Vanuatu Cricket association will now work to provide aid in cyclone relief. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

"We understand the devastation that TC Harold has caused on the northern islands of Vanuatu and we would like to give back to the communities that we have been working closely with on Santo that have been affected," Melissa Fare, Vanuatu Cricket marketing manager was quoted as saying by ICC.

Meanwhile, domestic cricket resumes with the women's club super league finals day on Saturday, April 25. Power House Sharks will take on Tafea Black Birds in the semi-final in the morning, with the winner facing off in the final against Mele Bulls, who have been undefeated in the four-team competition.

The live streaming of these matches will be available on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook page and fans from all over the world can watch. Apart from Vanuatu's domestic cricket, T10 League in Taipei also began on April 25.

Live Streaming of Vanuatu Cricket

Here we go everyone. Live from the Vanuatu Cricket Ground!!! Please follow the link to the live stream below. https://t.co/BDUiAO2tPJ — Vanuatu Cricket (@vanuatu_cricket) April 24, 2020

The men's 40-over club championship will begin on the following weekend, Saturday May 02, with seven teams competing for the title. "We have decided that it is safe for us to resume our cricketing activities," said Shane Deitz, CEO, Vanuatu Cricket. "However, we understand that there is still a need for physical distancing and we will do our best to ensure that we abide by physical distancing recommendations and also maintain good hygiene."