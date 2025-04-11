LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 26 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Gujarat Titans (GT). The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match takes place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 12. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 26.

After four wins on the trot, Gujarat Titans will be looking for their fifth one as they face Lucknow Super Giants who have registered two back-to-back wins as well. Gujarat Titans following their defeat in the opening game against Punjab Kings have gone on to find a winning momentum which they would like to continue. Meanwhile, we have drafted the LSG vs GT Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. LSG vs GT IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (GT) and Nicholas Pooran (GT).

Batters: Shubman Gill (GT), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Sai Sudharsan (GT).

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram (LSG) and Shahrukh Khan (GT).

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (GT), R Sai Kishore (GT), Shardul Thakur (LSG) and Digvesh Rathi (LSG).

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nicholas Pooran (c), Sai Sudharsan (vc).

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), Nicholas Pooran (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Aiden Markram (LSG), Shahrukh Khan (GT), Mohammed Siraj (GT), R Sai Kishore (GT), Shardul Thakur (LSG) and Digvesh Singh (LSG).

