Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Gujarat Titans are top of the Indian Premier League standings with 8 points from 5 games played. The table toppers next face the Lucknow Super Giants away from home with an aim to consolidate their place at the top. They put in a commanding show against the Rajasthan Royals in the last game with both their batting and bowling unit coming to the fore and doing well. Opponents Lucknow are heading into this tie on the back of a much needed win over Kolkata and it helped them climb to the sixth spot. The team is finally getting some momentum in the campaign but they still are a bit unpredictable in terms of display. LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 26.

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh absolutely smashed the Kolkata bowlers in the last game and the duo will be keen to lead the charge again for Lucknow. The form of Rishabh Pant continues to be a challenge and the Indian wicket-keeper batsman needs to get some runs in this game. In terms of bowling, Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep are quality wicket taking options for the hosts.

Sai Sudarshan has been one of the most impressive Indian talents in the league for the past few seasons now and the Gujarat opener has started the new campaign well. He has been supported well by Jos Butler and skipper Shubman Gill in the top order. Washington Sundar could find himself in the playing eleven with the Lucknow track offering something to the spinners.

When is LSG vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). LSG vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 26.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2, Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of LSG vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Both these sides have played well recently and the contest will go down to the wire here.

