LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match number 61 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match takes place at Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow on May 19. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener To Miss SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. While Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. So, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are now fighting for the one vacant spot. Meanwhile, we have drafted the LSG vs SRH Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) and Ishan Kishan (SRH).

Batters: Ayush Badoni (LSG) and Aniket Verma (SRH).

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) and Aiden Markram (SRH).

Bowlers: Digvesh Singh (LSG), Pat Cummins (SRH), Harshal Patel (SRH) and Eshan Malinga (SRH).

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Nicholas Pooran (c), Pat Cummins (vc). List of Centuries in IPL 2025.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Ayush Badoni (LSG) and Aniket Verma (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Aiden Markram (SRH), Digvesh Singh (LSG), Pat Cummins (SRH), Harshal Patel (SRH) and Eshan Malinga (SRH).

