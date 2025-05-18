Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head will miss the upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has confirmed during the pre-match press conference that the Southpaw's return to India has been delayed after Head tested positive for COVID-19. However, the SRH head coach didn't clarify how Travis Head contracted COVID-19. Daniel Vettori added that the veteran cricketer will arrive on Monday and will be further assessed by the medical team. Fan Chases Travis Head for Selfie at Departmental Store, Alleges Australian and SRH Cricketer of ‘Showing Too Much Attitude’ After His Request Is Turned Down (Watch Viral Video).

Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19

🚨 Breaking - Daniel Vettori confirms Travis Head will miss the LSG clash as he will arrive in India tomorrow having recently contracted COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/me8PRM1Gs9 — ORANGE ARMY (@SUNRISERSU) May 18, 2025

