Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings search for their first victory in Indian Premier League 2022 when they meet in match 7 of the competition. The LSG vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, 2022 (Thursday) and has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the LSG vs CSK betting odds and win predictions. LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Both the teams had a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaigns and will be aiming to register their first win of the season when they meet each other. CSK will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their disappointing loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Lucknow Super Giants suffered a defeat to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Preview in IPL 2022.

LSG vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, CSK are the favourites in their match against IPL newcomers LSG. Bet365 have placed the odds in favour of Chennai. CSK are the favourite with odds of 1.66 while LSG are a 2.20 underdogs.

LSG vs CSK Win Predictions

LSG vs CSK (Google)

According to the Google predictions, CSK are likely to win the game. Chennai have 57% odds in their favour compared to LSG's 43%. This will be a maiden meeting between the two teams in IPL history and will be aiming to register a win.

