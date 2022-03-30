Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings face off against each other for the first time ever as they meet in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The LSG vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the clash, we bring you LSG vs CSK Likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. LSG vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Both the teams had a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaigns and will be aiming to register their first win of the season when they meet each other. Defending champions CSK were outclassed by KKR in their season opener while LSG lost a close encounter to newcomers Gujarat Titans. The sides have star power in their squads that will make for an interesting match. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Rajasthan Royals on Top After Big Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two franchises in the Indian Premier League history. Both sides will be aiming to register a win and kick off their IPL 2022 season.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 7 Key Players

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya will be the key players for LSG while Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad will have a huge role to play for CSK

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 7 Mini Battles

In the LSG vs CSK game, KL Rahul vs Adam Milne will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Deepak Hooda vs Moeen Ali.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 7 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 6 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 6 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera

CSK Likely Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).