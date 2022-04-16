Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the first semifinal of the FA Cup 2021-22. The FA Cup clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a place I the finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester City 2–2 Liverpool, Premier League 2021–22: Teams Share Spoils in Blockbuster Encounter (Watch Video Highlights).

Both the sides met last weekend in the Premier League and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. A similar kind of game is expected this time around as well. The clubs have met each other twice in the Wembley Stadium and Manchester City have prevailed on both occasions. The clubs are also competing against each other for the Premier League title and will be hoping to get the better over another.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Manchester City vs Liverpool match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Liverpool for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

