Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, April 10. Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead but Diogo Jota did well to equalise for Liverpool. Manchester City then regained the lead through Gabriel Jesus but Sadio Mane's 46th-minute strike helped Liverpool claw their way back into the contest, which eventually ended with both teams sharing spoils. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

A remarkable encounter finishes with the points shared#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/STIMCZhSsi — Premier League (@premierleague) April 10, 2022

