The Legends League Cricket is a global T20 league where the recently retired international cricketers get a chance to once again play in a competitive tournament. The first season of the Legends League Cricket was held in Muscat, Oman in January 2022. Three teams participated in the event India Maharaja, Asia Lions, and World Giants, where World Giants emerged as the champions. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The second season of the LLCT20 will be hosted in India from September 17 to October 5. Four teams will be participating in the second edition of the league- India Capitals, Gujrat Giants, Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Kings. All four teams are private franchised owned teams and will be battling out over 15 matches to glory. Legends Cricket League 2022: Yusuf Pathan, Tanmay Srivastava Hit Half-Centuries as India Maharajas Beat World Giants by Six Wickets at Eden Gardens.

The Manipal Education and Medical Group combined are one of the four franchises to own a team in the Legends League Cricket. They put their hand together to put forth a team and named it Manipal Tigers. It is led by former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and is accompanied by many cricket legends.

Manipal Tigers Squad At Legends League Cricket 2022

Harbhajan Singh (C), Brett Lee, Mohammed Kaif, Muttiah Muralitharan, Darren Sammy, Phil Mustard (Wk), Ryan Sidebottom, Corey Anderson, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana (Wk), Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh

The team led by Harbhajan Singh has the most legendary bowling lineup in the league consisting of himself, the Australian pacer Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan along with South African all-rounder Lance Klusener. For the batting side, the teams include Darren Sammy, the British wicketkeeper Phil Mustard along with Mohammad Kaif.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2022 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).