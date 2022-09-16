India Maharajas clinched a six-wicket win over World Giants in a special match at Legends League Cricket 2022 today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Yusuf Pathan smashed 50 off 35 bowls while Tanmay Srivastava scored 54 off 39 deliveries to chase down the target of 171 runs by scoring 175/4 in 18.4 overs. After batting first, World Giants posted 170/8 riding Kevin O Brien's blistering 52 off 31 bowls. India's Pankaj Singh has been named man of the match as he took five wickets for just 26 runs.

Check the tweet about the match result:

Another six! Consecutive sixes for Irfan bring India Maharajas home as they win the match by 6 wickets. #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame #BossGame — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 16, 2022

