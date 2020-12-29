Amul came up with a brilliant topical to celebrate India’s win over Australia in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). Team India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, won the game by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1 after a shambolic defeat in the opening match of the series. The hosts were poor in all three departments of the game, which was the main reason for their downfall. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma & Others Hail Team India After Defeating Australia.

The caricature highlights the words “Melborn Again!” highlighting the way India came back into the game after a heavy defeat in the opening Test. A cartoon of Ajinkya Rahane could be seen shaking hands with the Amul mascot in the backdrop. ‘#Amul Topical: India wins second test match in Australia!’ Amul captioned their post which went with the tagline ‘Ajinkya Makhan’. What is Mullagh Medal? Ajinkya Rahane Becomes First Recipient of MOM Award for Boxing Day Test.

See Post

The absence of Virat Kohli, poor display in the first Test and injury to Mohammad Shami, posed many questions in front of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, but the Mumbai-cricketer showed his excellent leadership skills while also guiding from the front with a brilliant century in the game.

Australia were poor with the bat and in the field, though their bowlers showed grit and determination, it wasn’t enough to make any kind of impact or change the tide of the game as India were superior in all departments. Debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj also impressed with their performances.

Rohit Sharma is expected to be back for India for the third test after completing his quarantine but doubts are over Umesh Yadav’s participation after picking up an injury. Australia are also sweating over the availability of David Warner, who suffered a groin injury during the ODIs.

