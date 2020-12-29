Ajinkya Rahane and men have brought back the smiles on the faces of the Indian fans as the team won the game by eight wickets at the MCG. This was the second Test played by both teams in Melbourne and with the win, the four-match series now stands on 1-1. Post the win, former cricketers and the current lot shared reactions on social media. Former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others shared tweets on social media hailing the team. From the current lot, we had KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others who hailed the team for the win. Virat Kohli Reacts After Ajinkya Rahane-led Side Beats Australia by 8 Wicket at MCG.

Before getting into the tweets, here's how the match looked for both teams. Australia in the first innings got bundled out on 195 runs. In response Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in skipper scored 112 runs and supported the team to get to the total of 300 runs. In response, Australia scored 200 runs and the remaining runs were scored quite easily. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by former and current cricketers below:

Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged as the Man of the Match and was awarded the Mullagh Medal which is given to the MOM after the Boxing Day Test match. The next Test match will be played in SCG on January 7, 2021.

