Ajinkya Rahane and men have brought back the smiles on the faces of the Indian fans as the team won the game by eight wickets at the MCG. This was the second Test played by both teams in Melbourne and with the win, the four-match series now stands on 1-1. Post the win, former cricketers and the current lot shared reactions on social media. Former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others shared tweets on social media hailing the team. From the current lot, we had KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others who hailed the team for the win. Virat Kohli Reacts After Ajinkya Rahane-led Side Beats Australia by 8 Wicket at MCG.

Before getting into the tweets, here's how the match looked for both teams. Australia in the first innings got bundled out on 195 runs. In response Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in skipper scored 112 runs and supported the team to get to the total of 300 runs. In response, Australia scored 200 runs and the remaining runs were scored quite easily. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by former and current cricketers below:

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

Virender Sehwag

A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Irfan Pathan

Come backs are always harder but team India did it with class. @BCCI #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 29, 2020

Harbhajan Singh

🇮🇳 Big victory in Melbourne.. congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 and whole team.. well done @RealShubmanGill and #mohammadsiraj for ur debut test win..keep up the momentum @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 29, 2020

Virat Kohli

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

Ajinkya Rahane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Rohit Sharma

Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 29, 2020

Rishabh Pant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged as the Man of the Match and was awarded the Mullagh Medal which is given to the MOM after the Boxing Day Test match. The next Test match will be played in SCG on January 7, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).