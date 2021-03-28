Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will fight for their sixth title in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Winners of the last two seasons, the Mumbai-based franchise was head and shoulders above every other team in IPL 2020 and are frontrunners to bag the title this season as well. Rohit Sharma’s men will start its IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be the opening game of the season, and the Men in Blue & Gold, who aren’t known to start the season on a winning note, would like to make a statement straight away. RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up.

As Mumbai Indians already had a settled side, they didn’t had much to do in the mini auctions, which took place last month in Kolkata. Nevertheless, they still managed to make some notable purchases to strengthen their side even further. New Zealand duo Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham’s addition will add volume to the side. In contrast, it would be interesting to see what Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, can do. As the gala T20 extravaganza takes a countdown, let’s look at MI’s first-choice playing XI. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been opening for MI since the last two seasons, and the duo will continue to do so. The South African dasher, who’ll also keep wickets for the side, was in phenomenal form last season and will be determined to shine again. As Cricket South Africa have allowed their players to leave the ODI series against Pakistan midway, De Kock would be available for the season opener.

On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma doesn’t require any introduction. He’s arguably the best opener in the world across formats, and his IPL record speaks volumes of his prowess.

Middle-Order: Picking the middle-order will also not be a daunting task for team management. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who recently made their Team India debut, were at their A-game last season as MI posted one mammoth total after another. Notably, the duo is also in contention to get a berth in India’s squad for T20 World Cup later this year, and an impressive season might seal their spot.

All-Rounders: The Pandya Brothers (Hardik & Krunal) and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will occupy the all-rounders’ slots in the sides. All the three dashers can chip in with handy overs, and their big-hitting abilities have tormented many potent bowling line-ups. With Mumbai playing many games in Chennai, Krunal, the left-arm spinner, will play an even more crucial role. Moreover, Hardik is expected to bowl this season which gives MI another option.

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar will be the other spinner in the team, and the leggie also has a point to prove. Like Kishan and Suryakumar, Chahar was also part of India’s T20I squad in the recently-concluded series against England but is far from sealing a permanent spot. However, a good IPL season might help him.

Two of the best fast bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will handle the mantle in the fast bowling department. The duo was phenomenal last year, and batsmen would vary them this season as well. The remaining slot is expected to be occupied by either Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile or Boult’s New Zealand teammate Adam Milne. While the former was part of MI last season, the latter can set the speed gun on fire and has been in impressive touch lately. So, it would be a toss-up.

MI Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).