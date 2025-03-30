After losing their first two matches in the Indian Premier League 2025, away from home, Mumbai Indians are now set to host their first match of the season, as they gear up to lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played on March 31, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match is the 12th overall IPL 18 fixture and the third for both sides this season. Both teams will be eager to win the match as the Indian Premier League reaches the City of Dreams, Mumbai for the first time in 2025. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate Offence.

Mumbai Indians had one of the worst starts in the ongoing IPL, being the only team other than Rajasthan Royals to have not won a game yet. MI lost their first game to Chennai Super Kings, which was a close battle. In the next one, they were no match for Gujarat Titans while chasing 197. Defending champions KKR did fumble in the campaign opener against RCB, but they came strong against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, winning by a handsome eight wickets.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Mumbai and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, March 31. The weather in Mumbai for the match is expected to be pleasant, and ideal for cricket. The temperature is expected to stay stable at around 29 degrees Celsius, and there is no forecast for rain. KKR vs Eden Gardens Pitch Curator: All You Need To Know About Controversy Surrounding Sujan Mukherjee and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is known to be batting-friendly and is expected to remain the same for the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match. Chasing has been an ideal option in this ground, and teams winning the toss should look to bowl first. The pitch offers decent bounce for the pacers and doesn't change much as the game progresses, so for spinners, there's nothing much.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).