MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in a match that serves as a vital survival battle for both franchises. With both teams currently occupying the bottom two spots on the IPL 2026 points table, securing a victory is essential to keep their slender play-off hopes alive. For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, the high-scoring nature of the Wankhede surface presents several opportunities to maximise points through top-order batters and specialist death bowlers. You can find Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

Ryan Rickelton (MI): The safest pick. He recently smashed 123 off 55 balls * (the highest individual score for MI) and thrives on Wankhede’s bounce.

Mohsin Khan (LSG): A must-have differential. He is coming off a sensational 5/23 against KKR and currently holds the best economy rate (6.37) in IPL 2026.

AM Ghazanfar (MI): The young mystery spinner has bagged 11 wickets and is a high-ceiling pick against LSG’s struggling middle order.

Naman Dhir (MI): A "rare silver lining" for MI, coming off a gritty fifty against CSK.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Recommendations

Captain (Safe): Ryan Rickelton

Vice-Captain: Naman Dhir Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?

PredictedXIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Gerald Coetzee. (Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma/Piyush Chawla).

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nicholas Pooran/Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi. (Impact Sub: Mayank Yadav).

Pitch Report and Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, making it one of the highest-scoring venues in the tournament. Typically, the pitch offers decent carry and bounce for pacers in the initial overs, while spinners often find it difficult to contain runs once the batters are set.

Teams winning the toss usually elect to bowl first, as the 'dew factor' frequently plays a significant role in the second innings, making it easier for the chasing side to find the boundary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).