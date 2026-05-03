Mumbai Indians (MI) face a pivotal fitness decision regarding former captain Rohit Sharma ahead of their MI vs LSG IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. The veteran opener remains a major doubt for the fixture at the Wankhede Stadium as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for nearly a month. With both teams languishing at the bottom of the table, the availability of the 'Hitman' could prove decisive for Mumbai’s fading play-off aspirations. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?

Rohit Sharma has been out of action since 12 April, when he retired hurt during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. What initially appeared to be a minor toe injury was later complicated by a hamstring strain, forcing him to miss five consecutive matches, including the recent defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

While the 39-year-old has returned to light training, team management is reportedly adopting a cautious approach. Captain Hardik Pandya recently confirmed that while Rohit is working through a rigorous rehabilitation programme, he still requires a few more days before reaching desired match-fitness. Mumbai Indians Playoff Chances After Defeat in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico.

Sharma was seen undergoing drills at Wankhede on Sunday, despite MI cancelling their training session. Sources within the camp suggest that while a last-minute fitness test will be conducted on Monday, the match against RCB on 10 May is a more realistic target for his return.

The absence of Rohit has been felt keenly by the five-time champions. Before his injury, the opener was in vintage form, accumulating 137 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 165. In his absence, Mumbai have struggled for consistency at the top of the order, contributing to a three-match losing streak that has seen them drop to ninth in the standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).