Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to return back to winning ways when they play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Mumbai were beaten by Rajasthan Royals, who chased down 196, in their last match while RCB lost by eight wickets to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both teams are inside the top three of the points table and are among the favourites to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, take a look at 7 things you need to know about the MI vs RCB IPL 2020 match, which includes head-to-head (H2H), key players, mini-battles and live telecast and live streaming online and all other important details for the match. MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 48 Preview: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore Looking to Seal Playoff Berth in Top of the Table Clash.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met 28 times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history and Rohit Sharma’s side lead the head-to-head (H2H) records with 18 wins. Virat Kohli’s side have won 10 matches, which includes the super over win in the reverse fixture earlier this season. RCB Playoff Scenario in IPL 2020: Here’s How Virat Kohli-Led Team Can Finish Among Final Four.

MI vs RCB Key Players

Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players for Mumbai Indians while as always captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will be crucial for RCB.

MI vs RCB Mini-Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Hardik Pandya will be the key battles to watch out for in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 match.

MI vs RCB Match 48 Venue

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match 48 of IPL 2020 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RCB Match Timings

MI vs RCB match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on October 28. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs RCB Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020. So fans can tune into Star Sports to live telecast the MI vs RCB match. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for its fans.

MI vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal.

