The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) has indeed been historical for numerous reasons. For the very first time, the tournament took place in September-October. For the very first time, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got knocked out of the playoff race. However, can Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lift the IPL title for the very first time? The Virat Kohli-led side is one of only three teams to have not won the title despite playing all the previous 12 seasons- Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) being the other two. Nevertheless, RCB have been enjoying sensational campaign in the on-going season and are touted to end their decade-old drought in UAE. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Bangalore will qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

With seven points from 11 matches, Virat Kohli and Co are third in the points table with 14 points. Although they are in a very comfortable position at the moment, they are yet to secure a berth for the next stage officially. Usually, 16 points are enough for a side to finish in the top four. However, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently placed at fourth at the fifth position, can also enhance their tally to 16 points after winning their remaining two games. Although RCB’s net run-rate (+0.092) is relatively higher than Punjab and Kolkata, they should look to win at least two games to get into the final four without any drama. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers & Other RCB Stars Relax in Pool After High-Voltage Match Against CSK in IPL 2020.

RCB’s remaining three games are against top-placed Mumbai Indians (MI), sixth-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and second-ranked Delhi Capitals (DC). Kohli’s men might take the field against SRH as favourites, but the clash against MI and DC will surely not be a cakewalk. Notably, Bangalore will finish in top two if they win two of their remaining two games which mean even if they lose the first qualifier, they’ll get a chance to redeem themselves.

Bangalore last qualified for the playoffs way back in 2016, and if a significant drama doesn’t take place, they’ll finish among top four this year. However, they still need to be at the top of their A-game to get their hands in the coveted trophy.

