Defending champions Mumbai Indians are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fixture. The match takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 17). David Warner’s Orange Army suffered defeats in their first two games and would be raring to open their account in the team standings. On the other hand, the five-time champions also started the tournament on a losing note, but they bounced back with a thrilling 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the MI vs SRH clash. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

With both sides having middle-order woes, it would be interesting to see how the upcoming fixture unfolds. MI need the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard to fire to post runs on the board. Nevertheless, Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form, and SRH bowlers must beware of him. On the other hand, SRH would be keen to include Kane Williamson to strengthen their batting order. Although both sides have some issues in their batting department, their bowling attack is nothing but lethal and with the game taking place in Chennai, one can expect another low-scoring thriller. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

MI vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 9 on Star Sports TV Channels

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs SRH Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 9 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).