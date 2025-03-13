India national cricket team, one of the strongest sides in international cricket, if not the strongest, has been represented by the best batsmen and spinners. But when the question of fast bowling arises, India has never shined to the fullest. The Men in Blue did have some great fast bowlers like Zaheer Khan, but not many shined. Mohammed Siraj, who is celebrating his 31st birthday today, has been one of those few special bowlers to be the talk of the town lately. Shining in the era of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj has been in and out of the Indian cricket team, achieved big peaks, and got the bashing at times too, but he has never been out of the picture. Mohammed Siraj Takes a Spiritual Trip to Mecca, Performs Umrah Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pic).

Born on March 13, 1994, in the city of Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj has played multiple games in all three formats for Team India. He has been a successful part of two IPL franchisees, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru already. He is set to play next for Gujarat Titans. Known for his raw pace, Siraj is also popularly known as "DSP Siraj", after being appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana, by the state government as an appreciation for his achievements in cricket. On that note, let's have a look at some big of the many achievements Mohammed Siraj had in the field of cricket. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Sam Konstas and Travis Head in One Over During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Top Moments in Mohammed Siraj's Career:

19 Wickets in IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj made his best IPL performance in IPL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler had 19 wickets in just 14 games for RCB, at an economy of only 7.50. His IPL career had a lot of ups and downs, but being a master of comebacks, he has 93 wickets in 93 IPL matches, playing since 2017.

100 Test Wickets: A master of international red-ball cricket, Mohammed Siraj has picked 100 wickets in Tests for India national cricket team. Making his Test debut only in December 2020, Siraj became the only 23rd player to achieve this feat.

ICC T20I World Cup 2024 Winner: Mohammed Siraj was part of the 2024 ICC T20I World Cup-winning Indian squad. Siraj had played in three matches, against Ireland, Pakistan, and USA. He even picked up a wicket in the first game against Ireland.

6/21 in Asia Cup Final: Mohammed Siraj with his excellent spell of six wickets for just 21 runs in the 2023 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka was the match-winner. He was judged the best player of the match on September 17, 2023, as he helped Team India bundle Sri Lanka for just 50 runs, and winning the final in style by 10 wickets and clinching the trophy. 'Towel Bandh Ke Aakey Hug Kara' Mohammed Siraj Reveals Shubman Gill's Immediate Reaction After Gujarat Titans Signed Pacer at IPL 2025 Auction (Watch Video).

Five wickets in Gabba: The five-wicket haul against the Aussies in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 202-2021, at Australia's den the Gabba, where they never lost. Besides Rishabh Pant's memorable 89-run knock in the final innings, Siraj too had a match-winning spell, scalping five wickets against the Aussies, picking up five wickets in the second innings, with big names like Matthew Wade , Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith shown the road to dugout real quick.

