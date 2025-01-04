DSP Siraj memes once again took over the internet after Mohammed Siraj's sizzling bowling performance, on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on January 4. The pacer dismissed Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4) in one over to put India on the front foot early. on the second day. Siraj showed signs of returning to form in the Melbourne Test and produced an exceptional over, reducing Australia to 39/4 at one stage, thereby giving India a magnificent start. Jasprit Bumrah got the first wicket for India on Day 2 when he accounted for Marnus Labuschagne. Jasprit Bumrah Charges Towards Sam Konstas, Then Stops After Dismissing Usman Khawaja on Final Ball of Day 1 in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Funny

Hilarious

'DSP Siraj Arrests Sam Konstas'

'Travis Head Caught by DSP Siraj'

Travis Head caught by DSP Siraj pic.twitter.com/dmCA3nQmwT — 𝑃𝑖𝑘𝑎𝑐ℎ𝑢☆•° (@11eleven_4us) January 4, 2025

'Sabko Andar Dalo'

DSP Siraj rocked KONSTAS and Travis head shocked 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ASuF5qCXYw — Samira (@Logical_Girll) January 4, 2025

Another Funny One

'Indian Police Coming on Time'

