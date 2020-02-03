MS Dhoni is Best Indian Captain Ever, Says Rohit Sharma; Praises CSK Skipper for Handling Youngsters Well

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma feels former captain MS Dhoni is the best skipper India has seen. The right-handed opening batsman in one of the episodes of Sunday brunch with Curly Tales said that Dhoni’s ability to be calm and composed under the pressure situation makes him the best captain. Rohit also praised Dhoni for handling under pressure young bowlers and regarded him as his role model when it comes to handling tough situations. Virat Kohli Hugs Rohit Sharma After his Heroics in Super Over During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020, Squashes the Rumours of Rift Between the Two! (Watch Video).

“Whole India knows MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field, and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain, having all three ICC Trophies with him and many IPL titles as well. He is the best captain India has seen, and there is a reason behind it, and that reason is him being calm and composed under pressure situation.” Rohit said.

“I have seen him handle a lot of younger bowlers when they get under pressure, he goes around and puts his arm around their neck and talks to them what he needs to do and what not. You know when a younger player is being treated like that by the senior member of a team, you obviously feel confident and want to deliver for the team,” the Indian opener added. MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat Take off to Maldives for a Holiday With RP Singh & Devanshi Popat (See Pics).

Watch Rohit Terming Dhoni as Best India Captain

Dhoni has been out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July. After the tournament, the wicket-keeper batsman took a break from cricket. But it has been over six months now, and he has not featured in any game for India.

Following the New Zealand tour, India will host South Africa for a three-match ODIs. It looks unlikely that Dhoni will return to the Indian team during that series. However, he will be seen in action in Indian Premier League 2020 for Chennai Super Kings.