MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat Take off to Maldives for a Holiday With RP Singh & Devanshi Popat (See Pics)

MS Dhoni & Sakshi Rawat with RP Singh and Wife (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Like we told you a while ago, about MS Dhoni keeping his travel diaries updated, here’s another destination that will be added to the former Indian captain’s memoir. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Rawat have taken off to the Maldives for a holiday along with his former teammate Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife Devanshi Popat. RP took to social media and posted pictures of all the four together and kept the fans informed about their whereabouts. The four posed for a picture at the airport. MS Dhoni Mobbed by Fans During his Visit to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

A while ago, we brought to you the video of MS Dhoni’s visit to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The former Indian captain was mobbed by the fans as he sat in the jeep. Fans in huge number had gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. No sooner they saw MS Dhoni, the fans broke out chanting, "Dhoni Dhoni". MS Dhoni had already started preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. A few days ago, he was spotted in the nets preparing for the same.

Check out the pictures below:

Hello Maldives! Here we come! pic.twitter.com/5R5lIbGOYM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 2, 2020

When Dhoni was dropped from the Central Contract by the BCCI last month, fans thought he would soon hang up his boots. But Ravi Shastri had spilt the beans in Dhoni’s retirement and said that he could be seen in Indian colours soon but it would depend on how his IPL 2020 season would turn out to be.