Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 22, 2020. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson and other Chennai players seem to have a fun time ahead of their encounter against Rajasthan. CSK will be playing their second game of the tournament, while it is the opening game for RR. Chennai side will enter this game with a victory to their name as they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, scroll down to take a look at Chennai players enjoying shoot session ahead of RR vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020 match 4. RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 4.

CSK defeated MI in the opening game by five wickets as they chased down the target of 163 runs in 19.2 overs. Ambati Rayadu was awarded Man of the Match in that game for his fine knock of 71 from 48 balls. He was well supported by Faf du Plessis who made unbeaten 58 runs from 44 balls and helped CSK cross the line with four balls to spare. Rajasthan Royals will be led by Steve Smith and will miss their key players like Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Buttler is currently in quarantine period as he arrived late in the UAE, while Stokes is in New Zealand to take care of his father who is not keeping good health. We can expect Tom Curran and David Miller to replace them in the upcoming RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match. RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Sanju Samson, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

MS Dhoni, Shane Watson & Others Chill Out at Shoot Session

Steve Smith's RR side will have a tough task to defeat MS Dhoni's Chennai side who are in great touch. However, in the game of cricket, anything can happen. We can expect good cricketing action from the upcoming RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match.

