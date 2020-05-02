MS Dhoni's Return to Indian Team a 'Tricky Situation', He Didn't Want to Play for Sometime: MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India’s loss against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have donned the duties behind the stumps, with the latter impressing everyone with his skills. Dhoni was all set to make his on-field comeback with CSK in IPL 2020, which could have paved the way for his international return. However, with the tournament suspended and due to the rise of KL Rahul, MSK Prasad believes that things have become trickier for MSD. MSK Prasad Breaks his Silence on MS Dhoni’s Retirement Says, ‘He is Clear About His Future’.

MSK Prasad was the chief selector when Dhoni decided to temporarily step away from the game, and has now spoken about the issue in a recent interview. ‘I am very very clear. I made it very very clear. We had a discussion and Mahi didn’t want to play for some time, so we moved on and then picked up Rishabh Pant and we’ve been backing him’ Prasad said in an interview with FanCode. MS Dhoni is Like My Mentor, Can Freely Approach Him with Problems, Says Rishabh Pant.

The 45-year-old also implied that the emergence of KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper has made it more difficult for Dhoni to make it into the national side. ‘Now, that KL also has done extremely well in limited-overs that he played in New Zealand, so, it would’ve been nice had this IPL held and we would’ve seen Mahi’s old glimpses back but now it’s a tricky situation,’ he added.

MS Dhoni’s future with the national team has been a topic of debate for quite a while, with rumours of his retirement also circulating in the meantime. Earlier, Dhoni’s CSK team-mate Harbhajan Singh also weighed in on the debate stating that he does not believe that the former Indian captain will not don the Indian jersey.