Amid the ongoing excitement of IPL 2026, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, visited the holy town of Shirdi on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. Accompanied by her daughter, Ziva Dhoni, the duo offered prayers at the Sai Baba Temple, seeking spiritual blessings as MS Dhoni continues his recovery from a persistent injury. MS Dhoni Hits Nets Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match, See Pics.

The visit, which was captured in several viral videos, saw the mother-daughter duo participating in the traditional midday Aarti at the Samadhi Mandir.

Watch Viral Video

MS Dhoni’s family at the Sai Baba Temple, Shirdi ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jYPBKMIOup — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 14, 2026

During their time at the temple, Sakshi and Ziva were received by the Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan, Gorakh Gadilkar, and Deputy Executive Officer Bhimraj Darade. The officials felicitated Sakshi with a traditional shawl and an idol of Sai Baba as a mark of respect.

Following the prayers, Sakshi visited the donation office within the temple premises and made a contribution of ₹7 lakh to the Sai Baba Sansthan's medical fund. Speaking to reporters afterward, Sakshi shared that her connection with Shirdi spans decades. Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?

The visit comes at a time when MS Dhoni’s fitness is the primary concern for the Chennai Super Kings. The 44-year-old veteran has missed the first four matches of the 2026 season due to a calf strain sustained just before the tournament began.

While Dhoni was recently seen hitting the nets at Chepauk, he has limited himself to facing throwdowns and has not yet resumed wicketkeeping duties. Consequently, he was not included in the XI for tonight's high-stakes clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).