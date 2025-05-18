PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In a bid to qualify as the number 1 side in the Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs, leaders Quetta Gladiators will clash against bottom-ranked Multan Sultans on May 18. Quetta are leading the PSL 2025 points table with 13 points, and have Karachi Kings chasing them with 12 points. Multan Sultans have already been knocked out of the tournament but will want to spoil the Gladiators' party to end the competition on a high. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Karachi Kings Qualify For Playoffs After Win Over Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators are coming off a two-match winning streak and a six-game unbeaten run in PSL 2025, having started the tournament with multiple wins. On the other hand, Multan Sultans head into the MS vs QG clash with five back-to-back defeats, with no chance of reaching the playoffs.

When is Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, with the Pakistan Super League resuming. The MS vs QG PSL 2025 match is set to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For MS vs QG PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025: Pakistan Super League Set To Resume on May 17, Final To Be Played on May 25.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Quetta Gladiators look the more solid of the two sides, and will be expected to roll over Multan Sultans.

