Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) are having a poor run in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. The Babar Azam-led side finds themselves in a precarious position in the points table. In six matches, Peshawar has secured only two wins and suffered six losses. Their NRR is -0.847, and they are placed in fifth position in the PSL 2025 standings.

Their hopes of reaching the playoffs of the PSL 2025 took a significant blow after losing to Quetta Gladiators by 64 runs in their recent fixture. The team's weak performance has raised concerns about their preparations. Although captain Babar Azam has struck a half-century, his inconsistency with the bat has affected the side. In this article, take a look at how Peshawar Zalmi can qualify for the Pakistan Super League 2025 playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi Playoffs Qualification Scenarios in PSL 2025

The Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi are left with four league stage matches in the Pakistan Super League 2025 season. In PSL, only the top four teams at the end of the group stage will progress to the playoffs. With four points from six matches, Peshawar is placed fifth in the points table. The Babar Azam-led side are hoping to win their remaining four matches in order to find a spot in the top four. However, the situation is not straightforward.

If Peshawar wins all their remaining four group stage games, they are likely to qualify, but NRR will be critical. If PZ secures three wins out of the remaining four games, they will need to depend on NRR and other team results. Two victories out of four will make things tough for them. PZ will be dependent on other teams to reach the playoffs. Zero or one win from the remaining four games will end their season. To qualify on their own, Peshawar Zalmi must win three out of their four remaining games.

Peshawar Zalmi Remaining Group Stage Matches in PSL 2025

Date Team Opponent Venue May 2 Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United Lahore May 5 Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans Multan May 8 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Rawalpindi May 9 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi

