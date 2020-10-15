Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16, 2020 (Friday). Abu Dhabi has been one of the high-scoring ground in IPL 2020 and with both teams boasting some of greatest batting talents in the world, the encounter could be a run-fest. Meanwhile, you can find the weather and pitch report of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium for MI vs KKR clash in IPL 2020. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 32.

Both teams met earlier this season, with Rohit Sharma’s side coming out on top to record their first win of the season. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have been consistent this season and are among the top four on the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side is on a four-game winning run and would look to continue that against KKR, who are hoping to bounce back from the defeat against RCB last time around. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperatures in Abu Dhabi will be around lower 30 degrees on October 16, 2020. There is a zero per cent chance of rain while the skies will be clear as well. Dew factor and fitness of the players in such conditions will come into play in the latter half of the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is one of the most consistent ones as it offers plenty of support for both batsmen and bowlers alike. The batsmen must first get themselves in and then look to play shots as the extra bounce and swing could cause problems for them. 160-170 is a competitive score at this venue.

