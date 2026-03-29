IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues tonight as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. You can find Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here. This Match 2 fixture marks the start of the campaign for both franchises. While Hardik Pandya remains at the helm for Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane leads a revamped Kolkata side in a clash that historically favours the hosts. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs KKR IPL 2026.

Where To Watch MI vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can follow the action through the JioStar Network. On television, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels including Star Sports Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

For digital viewers, the match is available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. While the platform has historically offered free 4K streaming to mobile users, viewers are advised to check the latest subscription tiers on the app, as some premium features may require a basic plan starting from approximately INR 79 per month. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Match Fact

Category Match Details Match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Match 2) Date Sunday, 29 March 2026 Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Time 19:30 IST / 15:00 BST India Telecast Star Sports Network India Streaming JioHotstar UK Broadcast Sky Sports Cricket / NOW TV MI Captain Hardik Pandya KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane H2H Record MI 24 – 11 KKR

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Mumbai Indians enter the season with a formidable core, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, they will be without the overseas duo of Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, who have taken an extended break following recent international duties.

Kolkata Knight Riders face a significant transition, playing their first season in over a decade without stalwart Andre Russell. They are also missing Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana due to a muscle strain. All eyes will be on KKR's record-breaking signing, Cameron Green, as he faces his former team for the first time since his high-profile transfer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).