Bangladesh international cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has issued apology to his teammate Nasum Ahmed for his rude behaviour during Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Eliminator match in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Rahim had misbehaved with the youngster twice after a miscommunication in the field. In a video, which is viral now, Mushfiqur was seen threatening to knock a punch at his team-mate after both of them went for the catch. The wicket-keeper eventually completed the catch not before a slight collision. Mushfiqur Rahim Almost Whacks Nasum Ahmed Due to Miscommunication During Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Netizens React (Watch Video).

The wicket-keeper batsman now took to Facebook and issued an apology. “Assalamualaikum to all, First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow team mate Nasum,” wrote Mushfiqur.

The senior Bangladesh cricketer added, “secondly I seek forgiveness from Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. In shaa Allah in near future I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outside the ground....JazakAllah khair.”

Here’s Mushfiqur Rahim’s Facebook Post

Here's the Viral Video

Dhaka eventually won the match by nine runs and remain in contention for a place in the final. This was not the first time Mushfiqur was found in the centre of a controversy because of his on-field behaviour. In the past as well the Bangladesh cricketer has indulged in controversial acts.

