Neil Wagner is as tough as they come and the Black Caps pacer proved that once again after he played on against Pakistan – and superbly – despite a fractured toe. The 34-year-old was carrying an injury on his right foot which sustained while batting in the first innings but it didn’t stop him from bowling 21 overs in Pakistan’s innings and taking a couple of wickets. Streaker Invades Ground During New Zealand vs Pakistan Boxing Day Test in Mount Maunganui (Watch Video).

‘Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I'm going to try and do everything I can, I guess,’ said Neil Wagner when asked about his decision to keep in playing through the pain of a fractured toe. Wagner was struck on his right foot by a Shaheen Afridi yorker on Day 2 but was later cleared to play if he could tolerate the pain.

An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced-fracture to Neil Wagner’s fourth right toe, but he has been cleared to play by a doctor - providing he can he can tolerate the pain. Wagner will need to warm-up fully this morning before a final call is made #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/7NGwZ1iK4I — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2020

Neil Wagner continued to bat on the second day after being struck on the toe and after getting treatment by the physio was the last Kiwi batsman to be dismissed. But it wasn’t all, as the 34-year-old returned to bowl, completing 21 overs in the game, finishing with the figures of 2/50 as Pakistan were bowled out for 239 runs.

‘I wouldn't be wanting to sit on the side with my foot up and watching the boys doing the hard work out there, and I can't be there to help out. I feel I'll be left out, I have a bit of FOMO. Injuries happen and it's unlucky, but I can still walk, I can still do things, I can run. It's not going to stop me’ said the 34-year-old.

‘Test matches don't come easy. Playing for your country is never anything you can take for granted. I know how bloody hard I had to work to get to where I am now and I'm sure as hell not going to sit on the side and watch other people do it. I want to be part of it and playing my part. Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I'm going to try and do everything I can, I guess.’ Neil Wagner added.

The third day of the match was disturbed by rain, which allowed Neil Wagner to take a pain-killer in the first break, allowing him to power through the day. New Zealand have a 192-run lead in the game and will be looking to add quickly to that score and get Pakistan to bat as soon as possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).