Other than great action between the bat and red cheery, a streaker bagged attention during the Day 1 of New Zealand vs Pakistan Boxing Day Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was gearing up to face the next ball, the person came running to the pitch naked with his hands on his private parts. The game was halted for a while as the security officials ran behind the streaker to catch him. One security guard grabbed his legs to stop him before the invader was taken off the field. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Highlights.

While the infamous incidence didn’t greatly impact the game, fans weren’t happy by the manhandling by the security personnel. Notably, Williamson was unbeaten at 94 at stumps, and several fans claimed that the Kiwi talisman would have reached the three-figure if the intervention wouldn’t have taken place. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the streaker invaded the play during the Boxing Day clash in Mount Maunganui.

Watch Video:

Sign this streaker up for the Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/vBlg4UCJ8t — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 26, 2020

Coming to the events of Day 1, Stand-in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to field first after winning the toss. The decision looked impeccable as Shaheen Afridi made the red cherry talk as openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell were back in the hut after scoring four and five respectively.

However, skipper Williamson joined forces with veteran Ross Taylor and the duo added 120 runs for the third wicket. While Taylor fell prey to Afridi for 70, Williamson got another potent partner in Henry Nicholls as the Kiwis didn’t lose any more wicket in the day. At the end of day’s play, New Zealand’s were on the driver’s seat with their scorecard reading 222/3.

