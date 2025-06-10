ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 78 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, will see the Nepal national cricket team lock horns with the Netherlands national cricket team on June 10. Nepal are currently in the seventh position of the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table, while the Netherlands sits comfortably in second place behind leaders United States of America. This will be Nepal's last match in the ongoing leg of ICC CWC League 2 matches in Scotland. Scotland Beat Nepal by Two Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Richie Berrington, Michael Leask and Michael Jones Shine as SCO Secure Nail-Biting Victory.

Nepal comes into the contest with a narrow loss against Scotland, but have a psychological advantage over their opponents, having last beaten them comprehensively last week. On the other hand, the Netherlands are having a downward spiral, suffering three successive losses. The Dutch side will want to regain their form and look forward to maintaining their second place in the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 standings before the Scotland-leg finishes on June 12.

NEP vs NED ICC CWC League 2 Match Details

Match Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Date Tuesday, June 10 Time 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Dundee, Forthill Cricket Ground Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast Available in India, FanCode (Live Streaming)

Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For NEP vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 99 to watch the NEP vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

