New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell achieved a personal milestone during the opening IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 at Rajkot, hitting his eight One-Day International century, which is also the batter's third international hundred against India across formats. Mitchell reached his fifth hundred in 96 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Mitchell added a mammoth 162-run stand with Will Young, with New Zealand chasing 285 to win the second India vs New Zealand ODI 2026, draw three-match series level at 1-1. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: KL Rahul’s Brilliant Century Guides India to Respectable Total Against New Zealand.

A Proven 'India Specialist'

Mitchell has developed a reputation as one of the most effective overseas batters in India. This latest century is his third against the Men in Blue, joining his 134 at the Wankhede Stadium in 2023 and 130 in Dharamsala in 2023.

His consistency is reflected in his average against India, which now sits comfortably above 50 in the 50-over format. Since the start of 2025, Mitchell has recorded five scores of 50 or more in his last seven innings against the same opposition, cementing his status as a key wicket for the Indian bowlers. KL Rahul Hits 8th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

Format Matches Runs 100s 50s Average ODI 12 580 2 2 64.44 Test 4 412 0 2 32.14 T20I 14 241 0 1 20.08 Total 30 1042 3 5 37.21

The 34-year-old’s ton comes at a critical juncture for New Zealand, who trail 1-0 in the three-match series following a narrow defeat in Vadodara. Mitchell, currently ranked among the top five ODI batters globally, continued his prolific run in Indian conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Blackcaps). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).