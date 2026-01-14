The law of averages finally caught up to Virat Kohli, who failed in the ongoing IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, falling for 23 off 29. Kohli tried to manufacture a shot off Kristian Clarke's bowling on the third ball of the 24th over, which ended in disappointment for the Indian batter. The number 1-ranked ICC Men's ODI batter tried to steer the ball past point, but could only manage to chop the ball onto the stumps due to an inside edge, handing Clarke his third wicket of the contest at Rajkot. Virat Kohli Dethrones Rohit Sharma To Reclaim Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings.

Virat Kohli's Wicket Video

MAKAR SANKRANTI FAILURE FOR 1ST TIME . VIRAT KOHLI BOWLED ON 23 RUNS ... #INDVSNZODI#ViratKohli𓃵 # pic.twitter.com/pPiLRlssXW — GOOD-FOR-NOTHING 619 (@abhijitbaral007) January 14, 2026

