New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Match 11 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see New Zealand Women National Cricket Team lock horns with the Bangladesh Women National Cricket Team. The NZ-W vs BAN-W WODI match will be played in Guwahati on October 10, with White Ferns searching for their maiden win in the competition, while the Tigresses will hope to get back to winning ways in the tournament. New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 11 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs BAN-W?

New Zealand women will hope a change of venue will bring in a change in fortunes, having suffered back-to-back losses against Australia and South Africa, respectively. Led by Sophie Devine, the White Ferns have been guilty of losing matches from winning positions, showcasing complacency in crunch moments. Batting and bowling units both have to start anew as the tournament enters the crucial phase.

On the other hand, Bangladesh women started with a solid win, but suffered a tough loss against England. The Nigar Sultana-led side nearly pulled off a heist in their match, and will want to learn from their errors and make amends. The onus is on the batting unit to stand up for the Tigresses.

NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Friday, October 10 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 10. The NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and begins at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England Women Beat Bangladesh Women by Four Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Heather Knight’s Fighting Unbeaten Fifty Helps ENG-W Secure Close Win

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the NZ-W vs BAN-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).