ICC’s global showpiece event – the World T20 – begins with a clash of two minnows with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea. It is a doubleheader on the opening day with Bangladesh facing Scotland later. The first round of qualifying sees Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka battle it out with these four teams to progress to the next round. Hosts Oman will look for a strong showing in the opener after losing out a close game against the Netherlands. On a slow turning track, both PNG and Oman will need to show patience as runs may be difficult to come by. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: Foresee Spinners Having Big Impact in T20 WC, Says Samuel Badree.

Oman are betting high on Aqiib Ilyas to get the runs for the team with the dynamic middle-order batsman scoring 408 runs in his T20 career. Jatinder Singh and Khawar Ali are the two openers for Oman with the former being with the national team for close to a decade now. With 709 runs in his career, he will be the one looking to hold one end for the team. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam Picks Kane Williamson and Hasan Ali as Players to Watch Out for.

Papua New Guinea have two quality bowlers Chad Soper and Nosaina Pokana who can put pressure on Oman with their ability to chip in with wickets. Chad Soper is the leading wicket taker for PNG with 38 wickets. 34 year old skipper Assad Vala is the batting mainstay of this side but he will need support from the lower middle order to get a decent score.

When is Oman vs PNG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Oman vs PNG clash in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on October 17, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Oman vs PNG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Oman vs PNG match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Oman vs PNG, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Oman vs PNG match online. Oman being the hosts hold the edge in this game but PNG through their quality bowlers can make a proper contest of this match.

