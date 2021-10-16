Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Saturday picked New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Hasan Ali as players to watch out for going into the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Pakistan, the T20 World Cup champions in 2009, will open their campaign in the 2021 event against India at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

"Kane Williamson as batter and Hasan Ali will be the bowler who would have a successful T20 World Cup 2021," said Babar in a virtual press conference organised by ICC.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, who was also present in the press conference, picked India opening batter Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan to have a successful T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Babar also backed the Pakistan side to deliver good performances in the T20 World Cup since the players have experience of playing in the UAE.

"We have played a lot of cricket UAE and the conditions suit us and we have to be best in all departments," said Babar.

Speaking on his form, Babar said, "Representing my country is an honour for me and I feel proud to sit here as the captain. It is a new challenge and I believe we will do better.

"Definitely good performances give you confidence. And it's good to know that I am in good form before the World Cup and I just need to be confident," he added.

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik was named as the replacement for Sohaib Maqsood in the squad last week. However, Babar isn't sure whether the right-handed batter would be able to make it into the playing XI or not.

"Ya definitely he (Shoaib) is one of the fittest guys and he has huge experience but let see how things pan out," said Babar.

The Babar Azam-led side will also face New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12s stage, along with two qualifiers from Round 1. They will play New Zealand at the same venue on October 27 and take on Afghanistan in Dubai on October 29.

The ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway on Sunday, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. (ANI)

