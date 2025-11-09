Mumbai, November 10: The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 came to a thrilling close on Sunday at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, as Pakistan were crowned champions, clinching their sixth title, the most by any nation in the tournament's history, as per a release from Hong Kong Sixes. In the grand final, Pakistan delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat debutants Kuwait by 43 runs. Batting first, Pakistan posted a commanding 135/3, led by Abdul Samad's explosive 42 (13) and captain Abbas Afridi's powerful 52 (11). Kuwait's Meet Bhavsar continued his fine form, claiming three wickets in a standout spell. Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad Copies Hardik Pandya’s Iconic Pose With Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Trophy After Abbas Afridi and Co Win Title.

Kuwait began their chase in spectacular fashion, as Adnan Idrees smashed five sixes in the opening over to give his side a glimmer of hope with a rapid 30 (8). However, Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack tightened the grip, eventually bowling Kuwait out for 92/6, sealing a memorable win and another crown in their illustrious Sixes legacy.

Despite the defeat, it was a historic campaign for Kuwait, who, in their debut appearance, reached the final and proved their mettle against some of the best teams in the world. The hosts, Hong Kong, China, gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about, winning the Plate Final in thrilling fashion against Bangladesh. Bangladesh had posted 121 runs, led by skipper Akbar Ali's 51 off 13 balls.

In response, Hong Kong found themselves needing 30 runs off the final over, before captain Aizaz Khan produced a stunning finish, hitting five sixes to take his team over the line. He remained unbeaten on 85 off 21 balls, sealing a one-wicket win and the Plate title for the hosts. No Handshake Between India and Pakistan Cricketers During Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Dinesh Karthik and Co Stick to BCCI's Policy.

In the Bowl Final, Sri Lanka ended their campaign on a positive note by defeating the UAE by 21 runs. Sachitha Jayathilake top-scored with 52 off 13 balls, guiding Sri Lanka to 106/2 in six overs. UAE's chase never gained momentum as they were restricted to 85/2, giving Sri Lanka the Bowl championship.

