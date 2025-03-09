AB de Villiers returned to cricket for the first time since his retirement in the Legends match at the Taste of Supersport Park event. He featured for the Titans Legends against Bulls Legend at the Supersport Park and scored his maiden Legends century in just 28 deliveries. AB showed fireworks with his batting as he always does, scoring a sensational hundred in his Legends debut. Fans loved it and the clip of his century went viral on social media. IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Appoints Ottis Gibson As Assistant Coach.

AB de Villiers Scores 28-Ball Century During Titans Legends vs Bulls Legends Match

Mr 360 🔥🔥 A maiden Legends Century for AB de Villiers. #TasteofSSP pic.twitter.com/JPpoxiFlPR — SuperSport Park (@SuperSportPark) March 9, 2025

