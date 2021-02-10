Pakistan (PAK) will square off against South Africa (SA) in 1st T20I match of the three-match series on February 11, 2021 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All matches of the series will take place at the same venue with last one being played on February 14, 2021. Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, while South Africa will play under the captaincy of wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for PAK vs SA 1st T20I match Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best fantasy playing XI. Netizens Hail Hasan Ali for his 10-Wicket Haul As he Ushers Pakistan to Stunning 2-0 Series Win Against South Africa.

Pakistan will enter T20I series with high confidence after sealing 2-0 Test Series win over South Africa. Hasan Ali bagged five wickets during PAK vs SA 2nd Test, 2021 for which he was awarded man of the match. The Pakistani pacer has been included in the squad for upcoming T20I series against Proteas. Uncapped players like left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, all-rounder Danish Aziz, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood and bowling all-rounder Amad Butt has been included in the 20-man squad. Speaking about Pakistan vs South Africa head to head record in T20Is, the Proteas has won 8 out of 14 times against men in green. However, Pakistan has been unbeaten in their last 6 T20I matches, while South Africa will enter this game with four consecutive loses. Hasan Ali Sends Rassie van der Dussen’s Off-Stump Cartwheeling With Massive In-Swinger During Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Heinrich Klaasen (SA) can be picked as two wicket-keepers for PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 team.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA) and H Ali (PAK) can be chosen as four batsmen for your fantasy playing XI.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) can be elected as all-rounder for your PAK vs SA Dream11 team.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- It would be wise to go with four bowlers and they should be Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Hasan Ali (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Mohammad Hasnain (PAK).

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), David Miller (SA), H Ali (PAK), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Hasan Ali (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK).

Babar Azam (PAK) can be elected as captain for your PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2021 Dream11 team, while Hasan Ali (PAK) can be chosen as vice-captain.

